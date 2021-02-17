Susan Bourg Tuleu

Susan Diane “Sue” Bourg Tuleu, 59, a native and resident of Houma, died Saturday, February 13, 2021.

She is survived by her son, William Guy Tuleu of New Orleans; brother, Thomas Kenneth Bourg and wife Barbara of Houma; sister-in-law, Cheryl Larrieu Bourg of Baton Rouge; nephew Kenneth Edwin Bourg and wife Keri of Windsor, Colorado; nieces, Michelle Elizabeth Bourg and Lauren Belaire Bourg of Austin, Texas; and her beloved feline Missy Prissy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Carroll Bourg; father, Baron Belaire Bourg; and brother Baron Belaire Bourg, Jr.

Sue never met a stranger and had love enough to share with everyone. She was blessed to have that love returned many times over by a wonderful group of dear friends. Her presence will be dearly missed. Her spirit will last forever.

Sue donated her remains for medical research and education. Due to COVID restrictions and concerns, a private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Sue asked that any memorial gifts be directed to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter in her name.