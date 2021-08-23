Susan Duplantis

November 4, 1951 – August 19, 2021

Susan Marie Duplantis, known as “Big Momma”, 69, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:25pm surrounded by her loving seven daughters. Susan was a native of Dulac, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Holy Family Church in Dulac, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00am with burial taking place in the church cemetery.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Serena Amaro and husband Tony, Samantha Thibodeaux, Shelly Rodriguez, Sherry Badon and husband Ben, Sabrina Boquet and husband Chris, Sharon Vazquez and husband Roberto, Misty Duplantis; twenty-six loving grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Wilbert Duplantis Jr. and Terry Duplantis; sisters, Karen Shaw and Priscilla Bourg.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert Duplantis Sr. and Mable White Duplantis; infant grandson, Dakota Badon; sisters, Burnella Dehart, Annie Duplantis Moore; niece, Holly Dehart Liner; infant great grand-daughter, Zaiya Trahan.

Susan was a very strong lady and matriarch of her family. She cared and raised her seven daughters single-handedly and taught them to be strong and independent women like she was. She could be counted on for advice and help for any reason. She was a faithful servant of God and kept her family and friends in her prayers. She loved to spend time with her family, playing bingo and caring for others. She loved her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Susan never missed an opportunity to wish her family and friends “Happy Birthday” by calling and singing to them.

She will be dearly missed; never forgotten and always loved by all who she touched throughout her life.

