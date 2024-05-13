Suzanne “Sue” Delatte Ordoyne, 84, died Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Born February 9, 1940, she was a native of Choctaw and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum.

She is survived by her sons, Walter James Ordoyne (Jennifer) and Michael Douglas Ordoyne (Shelly); daughter in law, Geneva Ordoyne; grandchildren, Angelle Andras, Ozzy Ordoyne (Sarah), Randy Ordoyne, Cierra Tate (Cody), Landon Ordoyne, Lily Ordoyne, Allie Ordoyne, Dax Ordoyne; great grandchildren, Brennon Andras, Alasia Cortez, Isabella Andras, Beau Ordoyne, Laila Ordoyne, Wren Ordoyne, Javin Ordoyne, Nova Tate.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elgee “L.J.” Ordoyne; parents; Walter and Bridget Delatte; son, Wayne Gerard Ordoyne; brothers, Noah Delatte, Nore Delatte, Felix Delatte and Ferdinand Delatte; sisters, Lena Benoit and Eula Brock.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.