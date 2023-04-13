Suzette Nicole Purdy, 31, a native of Houma, LA, and a resident of Lafayette, LA, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until services at 12:00 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories.

Suzette is survived by her parents, Sidney “Troy” and Darlene Purdy; children, Kaiden Jones, Maverick Bailey, and Amelia Bailey; sister, Shelby Stewart; maternal grandmother, Theresa A. C. Ellender’ niece, Alexis Stewart; nephew, Micheal Stewart; and fiancé, Rion Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Darrell Ellender, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Charles and Pat Purdy; daughter, Nova Grace Bailey; and great-grandmother, Irene Billiot.

Suzette was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved being a mother and dedicated her time to her children and family. Suzette had a strong work ethic and a beautiful personality that made all feel welcome.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Suzette Nicole Purdy.