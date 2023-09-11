Sylvia Ena Cunningham Talbot, 87, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 2:00 am.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Riley R. Talbot, Sr.; children, Toni Kazusky (Tom), Toby Talbot (Christy), and Jackie Chauvin (Paul); grandchildren, Crystal LeBlanc (Glenn), Stephen Kazusky (Lucy), John Kazusky (Tori), Jennifer Gray (Sam), Brandi Talbot, Toby John Talbot (Brittany), Courtney Breaux (Bryant), and Candace Chauvin; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Cunningham (Anna) and Willis Cunningham; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Cunningham, Sr. and Blanche Blanchard Cunningham; sister, Jennie Theriot; brothers, Emile and Johnny Cunningham; and half-brother, Kirth “Jeep” Thibodeaux.

Sylvia and Riley enjoyed camping where they traveled through the U.S. and Canada. They also enjoyed their travels to Scotland, England, France, and Australia. While not traveling, Sylvia enjoyed cross-stitching and sewing. Sylvia had a warm and loving energy that made everyone feel welcomed, and was the kind of person who never met a stranger. She was a school teacher for over 20 years until her retirement.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne General 4th Floor Cardiac Care, all the doctors and nurses, especially Kera and Sabrina for their love and support.

