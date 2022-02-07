Tad M. Gaspard, 51, a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Christian Fellowship Church, Cut Off, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha C. Gaspard; daughter, Abigail Gaspard; parents, Nolan and Mary Ann C. Gaspard; brothers, Todd Gaspard, Ted Gaspard (Liz) and sisters, Donna Gaspard Martin (James) and Dolly Gaspard (Rolando).

Tad enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and cutting grass. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be greatly missed by all.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.