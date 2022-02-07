Tad M. Gaspard

Donald James Himel
February 7, 2022
Sherrie Champagne Guidry
February 7, 2022

December 13, 1970 – February 4, 2022

Tad M. Gaspard, 51, a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Christian Fellowship Church, Cut Off, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha C. Gaspard; daughter, Abigail Gaspard; parents, Nolan and Mary Ann C. Gaspard; brothers, Todd Gaspard, Ted Gaspard (Liz) and sisters, Donna Gaspard Martin (James) and Dolly Gaspard (Rolando).
Tad enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and cutting grass. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be greatly missed by all.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 7, 2022

Karen (Theriot) Short

Read more