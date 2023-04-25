Tahanee Ayesha Yasin

April 25, 2023
Tahanee Ayesha Yasin, 56, transitioned on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:09 PM. Born January 6, 1967 she was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3582 Highway 44, Paulina, LA 70763.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianka Yasin; son, Tristan Yasin; fiance, Kenneth Clayton; mother, Louetha Fletcher Yasin; grandchildren, Tranaja Yasin, Andravin Hughes, Tyrione Rainey, Kiyan Yasin; siblings, Hesta Fletcher, Raushanah Yasin, Aqueelah Rohilliard, Khalil Yasin, Kamal Yasin, Hammad Yasin “Herman Bogen, Jr.”.


She is preceded in death by her father, Charlie Price; brother, Earl Fletcher; sister, Tammy Darlene; adopted father, Hammad Yasin “Herman Bogen”; grandparents, Emma and Charlie Price, Sr. and Ceola and Eddie Fletcher; great grandparents, Louis and Emma Robertson; nephew, Khalil Yasin “Mike”

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

