Taliyah Jewel Crochet, 18 years old, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, July 21, 2024 while riding with her boyfriend, Rylan Oncale, who was also killed, by a drunk driver. There were also 2 survivors in their vehicle who were hospitalized with major injuries. The drunk driver was uninjured.

Born in Houma, Louisiana and later residing in Thibodaux, Taliyah attended H.L. Bourgeois High School and more recently Bayou Cane Adult Education Center. She worked as a Sales Associate at Ross and was excited to start a new career as a Waitress at Waffle House. She was a homebody who loved her family, loved spending quality time with her sisters, and taking road trips with her best friends. Taliyah loved spending countless hours with her pride and joy, her beloved dog, Zena. Approximately 18 months ago, she met the love of her life, Rylan Oncale. They shared some great times traveling to the Dallas, Texas area to visit Rylan’s family. They, together, had many plans, goals, and dreams for an adventuresome future.

Preceded in death by her Uncle, Larry Lucas Jr. and Grandfather, Ray LeBlanc, Taliyah is survived by her Mother, Devin Dean & Step-Father, Dylan Benoit of Thibodaux; Father, Clarence “Boo” Crochet of Houma; 3 Sisters, Shakeira Crochet & Fiance Caleb Blanchard, Tess Crochet of Houma, and Breiyah Kinsella of Thibodaux; 3 Brothers, Boosie Crochet, Axton Benoit, and Brendon Bourg, all of Houma; Grandmother, Beth Leblanc & Spouse Kenny of Houma; Grandparents, Gary & Gail Crochet of Houma; and Grandfather, Thomas Deen & Spouse Jackie of Sumrall, MS. She is also survived by her best friends, Makayla Kern and Isabella “Bell” Charpentier and she was loved by a host of other relatives and friends.

Taliyah’s sweet personality will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home on West Park Ave. in Gray.