Tammy Clement George, 56, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Born June 28, 1967, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery in Houma.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike George, III; son, Cody George and daughter, Caitlyn Davis (Jefferson); grandchild, Alexa George; mother, Audrey Knight Clement, brother, Aaron Clement (Dusty); father and mother in law, Michael George, Jr. and Linda Bernard George.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Clement.

She enjoyed fishing and camping.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

