Tammy Curole Richards, age 59, a native of Lockport, LA and a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Tammy is survived by her daughters, Megan Aucoin (Michael) and Katelyn Verret (Jesse); her father, Hilary Curole; the father of her children, Steve Richards; her grandkids, Cody Lavergne, Lyndi Lavergne, Dustin Verret, Abby Aucoin, Mea’ Verret, Paige Aucoin, Bryleigh Lavergne, and Odin Verret; her brothers, Paul Curole (Nancy) and Bronk Curole (Jessica); and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

Tammy was preceded in passing by her mother, Nellie Cressonie Livesey. She is also preceded by three grandbabies.

Tammy enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and having family gatherings. She loved her beach trips to Florida, going to the casino, and playing bingo.