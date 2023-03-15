Tammy Elaine Crochet, age 63, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chene, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chene on Monday, March 20, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Arthur Billiot; father, Floyd Crochet; sisters, Debra Frank and husband Patrick, Michele Billiot and companion, Jose; brother, Chase Crochet; niece, Lacie Billiot. She is also survived numerous stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.

Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Delores R. Crochet; infant daughter, Ashley Billiot. She is also preceded by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Tammy loved spending time with her husband of 30 years. Anyone who knew Tammy, knew she loved sewing, crafting and working with Father Ryan in Lafitte, Louisiana at St. Anthony Church. After Tammy’s mother passed away, she took Chase into her own care and cared for him as he was her own son. Tammy will be missed by her family and friends. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tammy Crochet.