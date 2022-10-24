Tammy K. Davis, 55, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband, James Davis, Sr.; children, James Davis, Jr. and wife Christan, and Mindy Davis; grandchildren, Miracle, Syncere, Ariyana, Caleb, Isaiah, Zavier, and Zayden; loved by Steven and Rosie Davis; brother, Kevin Kraemer; sisters, Theresa Sullivan and husband Chuck, and Angela Altom and husband Bret; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends that she loved. She is also survived by her canine companions, Sparkie and Princess, as well as her cat Snowflake.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Davis; and parents, Francis Folks and Raymond Kraemer; brother, Donald Coglaiti; father-in-law, John Davis; and brother-in-law, Michael Davis.

Tammy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She attended Cross Church with Monica on Coteau Road, and she was devoted to her faith in Jesus Christ. Tammy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.