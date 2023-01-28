Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am.

Tammy is survived by her son, Jacques Duplantis; and daughter, Velina Johnson; as well as her sister, Monica Duplantis; and brother, Troy Duplantis, along with their families. She also leaves behind her nieces, Chelsea Louviere and Kayla Duplantis; and her precious grandchildren, Jayla, Noah, Zya and Beau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence “C.J.” and Jane Duplantis.

Tammy loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved fur babies.

As a follower of Jesus Christ, we know that Tammy is with the Father in her Heavenly home.

“For we live by believing and not by seeing. Yes, we are fully confident, and we would rather be away from these earthly bodies, for then we will be at home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5: 7-8

The family would like to thank Terrebonne General, Chauvin Funeral Home and Living Word Church.