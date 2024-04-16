Tammy Marie Terns Toups of Bayou Blue, 44, was released to her heavenly home Friday, April 12, 2024, after a fierce battle stemming from complications of a stroke.

She was born in Utica, New York, raised in Cecilia, Louisiana, and seamlessly integrated into the fabric of her deep South Louisiana family upon meeting the love of her life, Buddy Toups. Their two sons, Ben and Andrew, were her pride and joy. Tammy was a high school cheerleading captain and University of Louisiana-Lafayette Tri-Sigma who became the quintessential “boy’s mom”, embracing a life of fishing, shooting competitions, and soccer tournaments while maintaining her passion for song and dance. She was a master at orchestrating a good time and brought light and laughter to the people she encountered in every facet of life. The time most precious to her was spent with her loved ones at the camp in Cocodrie. Tammy’s success in her career as a process safety engineer for Shell continues to serve as a model for women in the oil and gas industry. Her departure from this world is a profound loss for anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this beautiful soul.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday April 17th, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma – West Park from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and will resume on Thursday April 18th, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue starting at 10:00am until the Funeral Service starting at 12:00pm

She is survived by her husband, Benson “Buddy” Toups III; sons, Benson “Ben” Toups IV and Andrew Toups; mother, Gloria Terns; brother, Cory McKay; and sisters, Missy (Eric) Courville and Sherry (Michael) Babineaux.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Terns.