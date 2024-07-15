Tammy Thibodaux

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay, LA from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher (Rita) Thibodaux, and Kendall (Heather) Thibodaux; grandchildren, Karson, Aubree, Kynlee, and Ty; brother, Joseph C. (Karen) Morvant, Jr.; sisters, Avery (Gary) Freeman, Jo Ann (Sam) Halstead, Lisa (Wesley) Dupeire, and Elizabeth “Liz” Guidry; and companian, Jesse J. Crochet, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Morvant, Sr. and Rita M. Crochet; and sister, Martha A. Morvant.

Tammy enjoyed taking care of her children, grandkids and family. She enjoyed camping, cooking and baking for the holidays. She was a very strong person who kept a positive attitude while battling cancer.