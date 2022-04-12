March 16, 1965 – April 6, 2022

Tania Davis Porche, 57, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 6, 2022.

A memorial will be held on May 21, 2022 at House of Prayer in Thibodaux from 2pm to 5pm.

She is survived by her son, John Porche and wife Joy Porche; daughter, Cierra Maria Babin and husband Joseph Babin; grandchildren, Angela, Bella, Aiden, and Ian; brother, Marc Davis and wife Melanie Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Collazo Davis and Enis Davis; and sister, Linda Ann Davis.

Tania was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Her life’s work was working with children who have special needs. She enjoyed helping each student reach their highest potential, and loved spending the day with her coworkers who became family. Tania will always be known for her selfless giving and her appreciation for even the smallest things in life. She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in the fact that she is with Jesus.