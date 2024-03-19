Aysun Silas-John WardMarch 19, 2024
Tanya Michelle Martin, 47, died Friday, March 15th, 2024. Born February 22, 1977 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Services are currently pending.
She is survived by her spouse, Quentin Cristopher Kraemer; children, Courtland Christopher Kraemer, Colbie Lynn Kraemer, Cade Wayne Kraemer; parents, Wayne Paul and Jesslyn Porche Martin; sister, Tina Landry (Mitchell); nephew, Aiden Bishop Landry.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.