Taylor Brassette

August 9, 1994 – September 2, 2022

Taylor Elizabeth Brassette, 28, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, passed away on September 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The visitation will resume Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until service time. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 10:00 am. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Dustin Brassette, sons, Eli Liner, Kohen Brassette and stepson Gage Brassette; parents, Colby and Consuela Punch; brother, Colby Punch Jr.; maternal grandparents, Warren ‘Boboy’ Sr. and Diana Liner, paternal grandparents, Joffrey and Nancy Punch; great grandmother, Shirley Liner; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Shannon; Aunts and Uncles, Warren Liner Jr., Cassandra Parfait, Janita Chauvin, Joffrey Punch Jr., Scott Punch, Amber Punch and Joni Punch; brother in law, Beau and Ally Brassette. Her dog Mersadies.

She was preceded in death by her Aunt, Tera Punch; Great Grandparents, Ella Nora Gutierrez, Rudolpho Gutierrez, Herbert DeHart, Morris Liner, Herbert J. and Maria DeHart; Great Uncle, Cleveland Verdin.

Taylor was a Loving and devoted mother to her children. She was also a loving and devoted wife to her husband. The apple of her daddy’s eye and her mom’s best friend. She loved her brother unconditionally. The love Taylor had for her whole family was immeasurable. Taylor never met a stranger, anybody that met Taylor loved her. Taylor will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made toward funeral expenses.