Taylor William Barlow, 63, a native of Larose and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on August 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 from 11am to 1pm, with the funeral service to begin at 1pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Arthur “P-Joe”, Charles “Buddy”, David, Darrell and Anthony Barlow; sisters, Shirley Cane, Lena Esponge, Alzile Hand and Susan Chouest; step sister, Peggy Rivet Matherne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilary D. Barlow Sr. and Mabel Theriot Barlow Rivet; step father, Alex Rivet II, brothers, Melvin, Able, and Hilary “Kat” Barlow Jr.; sisters, Judy and Rita Barlow; step brother, Alex Rivet III.