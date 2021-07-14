Taysia Folse

January 4, 2007 – June 30, 2021

Taysia Lynn Folse, was born January 4, 2007 and passed away on June 30, 2021, sadly and tragically she passed away at the age of 14 years old.

Taysia is survived by her mother, Heather Folse; father, Charles Sims Jr.; sister, Destiny Folse (John Adams); brothers, D’Airen Folse and D’Zavien Stevenson; grandparents, Terry and Pamela Folse and Libby Sims; aunt, Tiffany Folse; great-grandmother, Louverda Hayes; aunts, Haley Sims, Cosett Phillip, and Tia Lee; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Taysia is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Larry Hayes and Clois and Shirley Folse; grandfather, Charles Sims Sr.

Taysia was a funny, sweet, loving child and was deeply loved by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 8:00 am – 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray, LA with burial immediately to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.