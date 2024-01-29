Teigen Ostin Rogers, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2024, at the age of 23. He was born on November 27, 2000, in the close-knit community of Houma, Louisiana, where he brought joy and laughter to all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, January 28, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Annunziata Catholic Church Monday January 29, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Teigen is survived by his mother, Stacie Rogers Williams; step-father, Terail Williams; half-brother, Matt Stevenson; maternal grandmother, Vickie Bradley, maternal grandfather, Bobbie (Marcie) Rogers, Tina Parfait, paternal grandparents, Bettye Lewis, Eva Stevenson; aunts, Joni LeBlanc (godmother), Sydney Chiasson (Justin), and Tamica Verdin (Shane), Sandy Matherne; uncles, Jason (godfather) (Shelia) Rogers, and Tristan “Nonk-t” Rogers (Melinda), Todd (Caroline), Tyler (Dalena), and Taylor Matherne; cousins, Camryn, Jase, Grace, Madison, Kasey, Shayne, Gregory, Mila, Allie, Harper, Ella, Celia Mae and Zaiah, and more cousins he loved dearly.

Teigen is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, George and Theresa Rogers; Elward “Doll” and Anna Mae LeBlanc; aunts, Cynthia Lirette, Tammy Trahan; uncle, Carl LeBlanc; paternal grandfather, Claude Stevenson.

Despite facing various challenges, Teigen possessed a heart filled with compassion and kindness. His genuine nature touched the lives of many, and he had a way of making others feel seen and valued. Known for his infectious laughter and silliness, he had a knack for brightening even the darkest of days.

Teigen had a zest for life and found joy in the simple pleasures it had to offer. He delighted in spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing, going to the camp, and hunting. His love for basketball allowed him to showcase his skills on the court, where he displayed determination and a competitive spirit.

Music and dancing were at the core of Teigen’s being. He reveled in the beauty of rhythm and melody, often getting lost in the tunes that resonated with his soul. His passion for music was only surpassed by his love for his family. Teigen cherished moments shared with his beloved cousins, creating memories filled with laughter, mischief, and an unbreakable bond.

Teigen’s radiant smile could light up any room, bringing joy to those around him. He was especially proud of his hair, spending time ensuring it was styled to perfection, and no one was allowed to touch it without his express permission.

Nothing brought Teigen more delight than the joy of gathering with his family and indulging in his favorite dishes prepared by his Maw Maw Vickie. These shared meals were a testament to the love and connection that united them.

Although Teigen’s time on Earth was cut short, his memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones. He now rests peacefully in the embrace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survived by his devoted mother, Stacie Williams, Teigen’s absence leaves a void that can never be filled. His absence will be keenly felt by all those who were touched by his light.

In the wake of this profound loss, may we find peace in the memories we shared, the laughter he gifted us, and the love that will forever bind us to Teigen’s spirit. As we grieve, let us also celebrate his vibrant life and hold dear the lessons he taught us about compassion, joy, and living life to the fullest.

The family would like to thank LOPA (Louisiana Organ and Procurement Agency) for their love and comfort.

Although Teigen will live in the hearts of those who loved him, through his organ donation he will live on in others.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to care for expenses.