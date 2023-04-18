Terence Steven Harris, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA (Smithridge) passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma,LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Ann Marie Harris, wife, Joyce Harris and companion, Jessica Fanguy. Sons, Terrance, Debari and Savon Vincent. Daughters, Quindadara and Karaz Vincent and Asialyn Harris. Brothers, Malcom Smith (Jackie), Darrnell Smith (Angie) and Alvin Sulcer (Diana). Sisters, Quinnata Thomas, Princess Sulcer and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Smith and grandson, Cruz Lawson.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Terence Steven Harris, please visit our Tree Store.