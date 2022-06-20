Teri Lyn Hebert

February 26, 1977 – June 20, 2022

Teri Lyn Hebert, age 45, passed away Monday June 20, 2022. She was a native of Theriot, La and resident of Houma, La.

Teri Lyn is survived by her father, Terry John Hebert; brother, Coby Hebert and wife Angela; nephew, Chas; niece, Megan; grandnephew, Ethan.



Teri Lyn is preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Boudreaux Hebert.

Teri Lyn enjoyed both playing and watching sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

