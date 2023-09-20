With heavy hearts, Terriel Joseph Mollere Sr. born on January 21, 1962 native of Donaldsonville, La and resident of Bourg, La entered eternal rest with his parents, brother and the Lord on September 18,2023 by a sudden heart attack.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in honor of his beautiful life at a later date.

Terriel survived by his only son, “Tj” Terriel J. Mollere, Jr., wife, Megan Bourg Mollere and three handsome grandsons – Hal, Harris and Hank Mollere; former loving wife, Nora R. Mollere; brother, Randall Mollere and sister, Pam Mollere; godchildren, Mark Burgess and Britney Mollere Stein; godparents, Jimmy Burgess and Leah Theriot.

Terriel is preceded in death by his parents, Lynwood “Black” and Laura Mollere; brother, Stephen Mollere and mother in law, Irene R. Martin.

He lived his life as a Christian man. He loved the Lord, his family and friends, with his grandsons being the light of his life.

Terriel was a 1980 graduate of South Terrebonne High School. After getting married to his high school sweetheart, he welcomed his only child, his pride and joy, Tj, into the world. He was a passionate certified welding inspector for many years, where he made lots of friends along the way. Terriel was big into hunting and fishing, especially with his son. One of the things you would see him doing that brought the biggest smile on his face was cooking for his family. Boiling seafood, (as most who say he always did the best) he would always sit down making sure all of his grandsons were fully fed first before feeding himself – which he said he loved to do the most. When around his grandsons, you would always catch him on the floor playing with them, making them giggle. He had the warmest hugs, the brightest smiles and the funniest jokes, that everyone who loved him will miss so dearly.

In his 60 years, he committed his life to his family, making sure they had all they needed plus more. His family will forever miss him but find comfort in knowing their loss on Earth is Heaven’s gain with the Lord.

Special thanks to our local sheriff’s office, fire department, local authorities and Chauvin Funeral Home for all their supportiveness during this unexpected loss.