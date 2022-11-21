On November, 18, 2022, Terry took his last breath and went to be with the Lord. A resident of Houma since 2017, Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Allemand and Ethel Benoit Allemand. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Cecile LeCompte Allemand and their two children Jayson Allemand and Amanda Allemand Thompson (Rick). Terry’s pride and joy were the two little girls who called him Grandfather, Ellia and Isla Thompson.

Terry graduated from Thibodaux High and from USL with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Terry worked for Entergy for over 30 years, which lead he and his family to live in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Terry’s goal in life was to help others. He was an active member in the Rotary Club, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanas, and Montgomery County Youth Services. Most recently, Terry served as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus at Maria Immaculata Church in Houma.

Terry was an avid fisherman, hunter, and lover of cooking. He enjoyed laughing, telling jokes, and spending time with his beloved family and friends. Terry was a man of dignity, faith, knowledge, and wisdom. He was a kind soul, a great dad, husband, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Terry will be held from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at Maria Immaculata Church in Houma with interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Thibodaux. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Knights of Columbus, council number 13819.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.