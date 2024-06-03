Terry Anthony Robichaux

June 3, 2024
Terry “T-Butt” Anthony Robichaux, 65, a native of Raceland, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.


Terry is survived by brothers, Alvin Robichaux, Sr. (Linda) and Allen J. Robichaux (Kathy); sisters, Ramona Robichaux (Jerry), Wanda Lirette, and Marie Foshee; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two grand nieces.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Albert and Alice Robichaux; sister, Tammy Robichaux, nephew, John Foshee; and niece, Carman Mouton.

T-Butt will be remembered for his love of Dr. Pepper and chocolate ice cream. He found joy in spending time with his family and had a special fondness for holding babies and playing with children. Terry memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

