Terry Lynn Pledger, 55, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife, Courtney Pitre; daughter, Feather Mestas; step-sons, Richard Mestas, Dakota Mestas, Christopher Pitre, Alex Blake, and Ty Benoit; step-daughter, Hope Pitre; eleven step-grandchildren; brother, Michael Pledger; sister, Sonia Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Storm’e Mestas; parents, Voland and Jennifer Babin Pledger; brother, Roland Pledger; and sister, Dawn Pledger.

Terry was a man of many talents and will forever be remembered as a great father who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and most of all, spending time with his family. If Terry had an opinion, or anything on his mind, he made sure you would hear it. Although he wasn’t afraid to share his opinion on certain matters, he always meant well and cared about everyone’s well-being. Terry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the funeral expenses by calling the main office at Samart Funeral Home (West Park).

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.