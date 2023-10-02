Terry Scoby, Jr., 51, a resident of Gray, LA passed away on September 19, 2023 at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson, LA.

Terry leaves to cherish his memories, two brother; Jermaine (Tanja) Scoby, Sr., and Christopher Scoby. One sister; Joaquina Scoby and two nephews; Jermaine Scoby, Jr., and Terrell S. Scoby. Two nieces; Jemanee Shanea Christine Scoby, Taylor Germaine Scoby and one great niece; Emearale Ariel Scoby and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Loretta and Terry Scoby, Sr. Maternal grandparents; Gatley Virgin, Sr., and Cora Daigs Virgin. Paternal grandparents; Earl Scoby, Sr., and Delma Scoby; uncle; Randy Virgin and cousin; Gatley Virgin, III.

Repass will be held at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

