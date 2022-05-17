Tesmun John “TJ” Prestenbach

July 26, 1930 – May 12, 202

TJ Prestenbach passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Arlington, TX with his two daughters, Myrna & Lynn, at his side. TJ is a native of Houma, LA. and was living with his daughter in Arlington at the time of his death. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue Rd in Houma, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am followed by a burial in St. Louis Cemetery.

TJ is survived by his children, Wayne Prestenbach (Jane), Chris Prestenback (Katherine), Myrna Scroggins (Rusty), Lynn Foret (Ricky), Kevin Prestenbach (Nyla), Craig Prestenbach (Christene); grandchildren, Shannon Prestenbach, Shara Prestenbach Dowers (Scott), Kane Prestenback, Kyle Prestenback (Heather), Shane Ledet (Tracey), Jonathan Ledet (Kay), Justin Ledet (Christina), Joshua Foret (Julie), Tiffany Foret, Jenny Prestenbach Calais, Kevin Prestenbach Jr. (Brintonie), Eva Prestenbach, Jared Prestenbach and Lauren Prestenbach; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Griffin Puglise.

TJ is proceeded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lorina Griffin Prestenbach; his parents Tesmun ‘Pop’ Prestenbach Sr. and Eva LeBoeuf Prestenbach; brothers, Floyd Prestenbach and Earl Prestenbach Sr.; sister Doris Prestenbach Ledet; grandchildren, Kayla Foret and Sean Prestenbach.

TJ leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him.

The family extends gratitude and loving appreciation to Hospice Plus for the compassionate care in TJ’s final months of life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kayla Foret Scholarship Fund in memory of TJ Prestenbach at https://childrensandarthritis.org

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.