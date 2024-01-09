Thaddeus “TAC” Chaisson, 87, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:44am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

TAC is survived by his loving family; his loving wife of seventy years, Wilma “Sis” Thibodaux Chaisson; daughter, Peggy Chaisson (Larry Fitch); son, Tad Chaisson (Trish); grandchildren, Leah Silver (Chad), Toni Parfait (Floyd Jr.), Seth Robin, Tony Chaisson, Tyler Chaisson; great grandchildren, Camryn Silver, Christian Silver, Chandlor Parfait, Channing Parfait, Isabella Robin, and Isaiah Robin.

TAC is preceded in passing by parents, Raoul and Leah Legendre Chaisson; son, Tony Chaisson; grandchildren, Joseph Chaisson and Tad Chaisson Jr.; brothers, Joseph

Chaisson, Ambrose Chaisson, and Terry Chaisson; sisters, Corinne Rodrigue, Angeline Domangue, and Clemence Mary Poiencot.

TAC was a hard worker and provider for his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and working in the garden; most especially he also enjoyed piddling in the garage. He loved to cook and enjoyed cooking shrimp spaghetti and oyster soup.

TAC was well loved by his entire family and many friends. He will be dearly missed; but will always and forever be remembered and loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thaddeus “Tac” Chaisson.