Thaddeus ‘Thad’ Dehart, 79, of Houma, passed away on March 14, 2024.

No funeral services will be held per Thaddeus’ wishes. A burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Rita Liner Dehart; brother, Michael J. Dehart; sisters, Rita Mae Cadiere, Beverly Falgout, and Mary Lee Ojeda.

‘Thad’ had many hobbies, but his favorite was hunting and fishing. He was always willing to help family and friends in need.Thad had the best heart and was very dedicated and supportive to his family. He will truly be missed by each person’s heart he touched. May he rest in peace.

