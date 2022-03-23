Thalia Brunet Adams, 100, died Sunday March 20, 2022. Mrs. Adams was a native of New Orleans. Preceded in death by her husband Dallas P. Adams, Sr., daughter Marilou Adams, grandson Bryce Adams, step-grandson Thomas Toepfer, parents Frank and Sophrona Brunet and ten siblings. Survived by daughter Janice A. Toepfer (Daniel), son Dallas P. Adams, Jr., grandchildren Ginny M. Fisher, Brenna Adams and Bret Adams, step-grandchildren Kristy T. Jackson (Adam) and Danielle Toepfer (Josh Geisler), four step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday March 25, from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel with Interment to follow in Restlawn Park Cemetery. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Thalia Adams’ name. For this celebration of life, please wear bright, happy colors, as that is what Thal would have wanted. Finally, the family would like to offer sincere thanks and gratitude to Thal’s amazing caregivers for their attentive care these past few months. Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.