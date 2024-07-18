December 1, 2020 – July 13, 2024

Thea Claire Tujague, 3, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 9am to 12pm, with the memorial service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Fancis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her grandparents, Bobby Jo Tujague, Richard Tujague, Richard Voisin, and Cammie Voisin; uncle and Godfather, Cody Tujague; aunts, Brooklyn and Brealyn Voisin; and Godmother, Hannah Hightower.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Savannah Tujague; father, Brennan Voisin; and uncle, Bryson Voisin.

Thea was a spitfire who ruled the roost. She took over everyone’s household as soon as she walked through the door. She loved dancing, playing, laughing, and spending time watching Diana and Roma on her tabbi. Keeping her still could only be done with Snapchat filters, which she enjoyed watching with her uncle Cody. Though she could be a handful at times, she was the light in everyone’s life. Seeing the joy on her face could turn anyone’s bad day, into a great one. She loved her mom, her dad, her grandparents, and everyone in her family, who will miss her greatly.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.