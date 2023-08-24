Therecia N. Belanger, 97, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, passed away on August 19, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral services to begin at 11am, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Ivy Belanger (Arlene), Ray Belanger (Robbie), and Jerry Belanger (Amy); daughters, Susan Skarke and Lisa Bourg (Randy); grandchildren, Scott Belanger, Jenny Landry, Bert Skarke, Douglas Skarke, Jake Belanger, Jason Belanger, Rusty Bourg, Katy Ledet, and Caroline Belanger; numerous great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Belanger; son in law, Fred Skarke; great grandson, Janson Belanger; parents, Johnny and Julie Neal; brothers, John Neal, Lawrence Neal, Cyrus Neal, Uze Neal, Evest Neal, Houston Neal, and Dennis Neal; sisters, Pearl Matherne, Lorecia Benoit, and Shirley Martin.

Therecia and her husband, Hubert enjoyed traveling the United States together. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and residents at The Suites of SUgarmill Point for loving Mom for the past three years. She was truly happy there. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Dickie Haydel, his office staff, and Haydel Hospice for taking care of Mom.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.