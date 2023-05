Theresa Anne Hebert, 78, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2:52 am. Born July 14, 1944, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gibson.

She is survived by her sister, Audrey Benoit and brother, Sidney Hebert.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hebert; son, Anthony Herbert Hebert; parents, Joseph S. Hebert and Alitia Thibodaux Hebert.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.