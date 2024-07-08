Theresa Billiot

heresa Billiot, 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 4, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Gray, LA. Eulogies will begin at 1:00 pm.

She is survived by companion of 40 years, Charles Bartholomew; children, David Billiot, Janise Billiot, Tronya Sylve, Brandi Billiot; sister, Mary Creppel; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Ophelia Solet; siblings, Margaret Alexis, Gertie Manual, Mary Ann Parfait, Mary Irene Verdin, Juanita Sylve, Jimmy Solet, Ivy Solet, and Ackland Solet; grand daughter, Breanna Billiot; and great grand daughter, Cienna Eugene.