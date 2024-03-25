With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Theresa Josephine Blanchard, a beloved member of the Chauvin community. Born on November 14, 1931, in Houma, LA, Theresa dedicated her life to her family and work. She peacefully departed on March 23, 2024, at the Oaks of Houma.

Theresa’s legacy lives on through her daughter Laura Lirette, with whom she shared a special bond. A compassionate and hardworking soul, she loved her time working at Indian Ridge Seafood with over 40 years of service. Theresa found joy in participating in the St. Joseph Catholic Church community, where she was an active member of the Alter Society. Additionally, she cherished her time with the Woodmen of the World and will be remembered for her dedication to service.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Laura B. Lirette and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Tate Lirette and wife, Christel, Jeremy Lirette and wife, Kim, Tara P. Portier and husband, Ryan, and Dylan Pellegrin and wife, Kamie; son-in-law, Murphy Pellegrin; great-grandchildren, Mitchel and companion Savannah, Tayler Lirette Manuel and husband Trevor, Chanse and Mallori Lirette, Mark Portier, Lanie and Anthony Pellegrin; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Lirette, Weston and Riley Manuel. She is also survived by a special dog named Charlie.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband years she adored over 60 years, Aaron Blanchard; parents, Harry and Agnes Martin Bergeron; daughter, Carolyn B. Pellegrin; sister, Marie B. Eschete.

Throughout her life, Theresa found peace in simple pleasures, such as traveling, crocheting, fishing, and spending time at the camp. Her greatest source of happiness, however, was spending time with her beloved great-great-grandchildren, particularly Jaxon, Weston and Riley Manuel whom she adored.

In honor of Theresa’s life, a visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., she will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

As we mourn the loss of Theresa Josephine Blanchard, we are comforted by the memories of her kindness, strength, and unwavering love. May she find eternal peace and be forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew her. A special thanks to The Oaks nursing home and Saint Catherine’s hospice.