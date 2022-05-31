Theresa Malbrough Nail

December 1, 1928 – May 28, 2022

Theresa Marie Malbrough Nail, 93, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed peacefully, surround by her loving family on May 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held, by her loving family, on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 8:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Anne Cemetery in Bourg, LA.

Theresa is survived by three sons, Billy D Nail, Jr of Houma, Linver Coleman Nail of Houma, Michael Diddier Nail, (Karen), of Houma, and her daughter Bernice Theresa Nail Rohde (Michael), of Liberty Lake, Washington, her brother Joe Malbrough Sr (Faye), and her sister Annie Malbrough LeCompte. Grandchildren, Miles Rohde, David Rohde, Laura Nail, Alexa Pitre, Adam Renner, Jared Angelle, Jake Angelle. 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Billy D Nail, Sr., her parents Diddier and Ariona Malbrough, and infant daughter Mary Ann Nail.

Theresa will forever be remembered, by her family, as a passionate golfer. She followed the love of her life around the world. From foreign coast to coast, their family traveled together experiencing all this life had to offer them. She served her family and friends as a translator utilizing her Cajun French. In 1994, Theresa was the Lady Club Senior Division Champion at her local Ellendale Country Club. Theresa accomplished much in her lifetime and will be deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.