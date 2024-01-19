Theresa Marguerite Rogers, age 88, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Monday, January 22, 2024 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Theresa is survived by her children, Gwen Duplantis, Bobbie Allen Rogers (Marcie), Maureen Brumfield (Danny); grandchildren, Brett (Erica) Duplantis, Kaylie (Jared) Rogers, Jason (Sheila) Rogers, Stacie (Terail) Williams, Tamica (Shane) Verdin, Tristan (Melinda) Rogers, Sara Lee (Hank) Savin, Maurice “T-Moe” Fanguy, Kimie (Dudley) Chaisson, Joshua (Rose) Fanguy, Sandy Matherne, Todd (Caroline) Matherne, Tyler (Dalena) Matherne, Taylor Matherne, Lauren Brumfield (Jacob Serigny), Mathew Brumfield; bonus grandchildren, Robert Meilan, Adriana Landry (Brandon); 33 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Meilan.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, George Paul Rogers; parents, Robert and May Theriot; siblings, Eris, Dallas, Donald, Russell Theriot; son-in-law, Maurice Fanguy, Jr.; brother-in-law, Jose “Pepe” Meilan.

Theresa was a member of Annunziata Ladies Auxiliary and Annunziata Alter Society. She was also a past member of Hyacinthians Ladies Carnival Club. She enjoyed going to the casino, traveling, and league bowling. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her LSU buddy, Dr. Dickie Haydel. Dr’s. Matt, Scott and Nick for all their help. Haydel Memorial Hospice for helping us with the transition to her after life, as well as all of her family and friends throughout her illness.