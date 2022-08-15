Thomas Anthony Blanchard

July 22, 1953 – August 7, 2022

Thomas Anthony “Tommy” Blanchard, 69, born July 22, 1953, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at a later date.

He is survived by his brother, Gerard Jerry Blanchard and wife Linda B. Blanchard; nephew, Brett Blanchard and wife Min Blanchard; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald J. Blanchard, Sr. and Cherry Medice Blanchard; brother, Donald J. Blanchard, Jr.; and nephew, Jerriod Blanchard.

Tommy served in the US Navy, then had a career as a truck driver and as a welder helper and rigger. He always had a smile on his face and a recognizable laugh. Tommy enjoyed playing the guitar, riding motorcycles and Fords. Most of all, Tommy enjoyed spending time with his cousins and had stories of them. Tommy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing he is now at peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francisville Country Manor for their help and care for Tommy. The family would also like to thank the nurses at Bridgeway Hospice for their compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pastor James Blanchard and his church in Tommy’s name and memory.