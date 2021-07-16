Thomas Boudreaux

Tommy Boudreaux, 74, a resident and native of Thibodaux, passed away on July 15, 2021.

A private service will be held in his honor.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly Morvant Boudreaux; sons, Tommy, Timmy and Ben Boudreaux, and Brent Bonvillain; brother, Robert Boudreaux; grandchildren, Alexa, Tory, Blaine, Brendan, Brodie, Brecken and Asher Boudreaux, Brennly, Uriah and Andersyn Bonvillain; in-laws, Artie and Karen Morvant.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Louella Doucet Boudreaux.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.