Thomas “Brown” Dardar Sr.

September 22, 1934 – September 17, 2021

Thomas Abraham Dardar, Sr., 86, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving children and family at 4:06PM. He was a native of Isle Jean Charles and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Covenant Church in Houma, LA from 9:30am until Service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation at 1:00PM with burial following the completion of services at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Thomas is survived by his five sons, Thomas Dardar, Jr (Noreen), Kenneth Dardar, Steven “Chico” Dardar (Kim), Michael Dardar (Eunice), Randy Dardar (Stacy), two honorary sons- Randy “Cousin” Landry (Dana), Troy West; five daughters, M. Christine Eschette (Kern), Helen D. Babin (Jody), Tammy Lynn, Patricia D. Billiot (Kizer); Rhonda D. Huggins (DeWayne); 42 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and 12 great, great grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Crochet.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly C. Dardar, son, Vincent Dardar, Sr., his parents, Joseph and Josephine Dardar, 8 brothers, Constance Hendon, Han Hendon, Dennis Dardar, Antoine “Butch” Dardar, Ernest Dardar, Adam Dardar, Delvin Dardar, Narcisse Dardar, and 7 sisters, Marie Ledet, Lorencia Chiasson, Agusta Dardar, Elisia Dardar, Aglona Hendon, Theresa Guidry, Sedonia Cotton.

Thomas mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; he never met a stranger. He was well known for bringing joy and laughter while in the company of others. He worked hard to become self-educated so that he could provide for his family. He took pride in his abilities to operate heavy equipment and was known for getting the job done. He loved telling others about being daddy for 11 children. Many would say that his smile and loving, caring ways helped fill a void in their lives. His faith and leadership qualities inspired many to deepen their faith in Christ. He was a member of Friendswood Church of God in Houma, LA.

Thomas will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family extends special gratitude to the following for assisting with care for Thomas during his time of need: Haydel Hospice- Lisa, Eva, and the Medical Team, Ms. Ashley and Nancy Faucheaux.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable contribution to an entity providing assistance to local Hurricane Ida victims such as your local Church, United Houma Nation, God’s Pit Crew, Church of God Men and Women of Action, Samaritan’s Purse, Catholic Charities, etc.

