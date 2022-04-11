Thomas Cary Babin, Sr.

November 20, 1941 – March 2, 2022

Thomas C. Babin Sr., 80, a resident of Schriever and native of Houma, passed away on March 2, 2022.

He is survived by his sons, Claude Babin, Gary Babin, and Thomas Babin , Jr.; sisters, Enda Trahan Breaux; 7 Grandchildren; 6 Great- Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Boudreaux Babin; parents, Virginia Gaudet Babin and Thomas Joseph Babin, Sr.; brothers, Reynold Trahan, Roland Trahan, Adam Trahan, Roy Trahan, sisters, Rose Mary Mckinney, Roberta Dupre, Marion Neal .

A visitation will be held at St. Bridget Church in Schriever on April 13, 2022 from 10 am until Service time at 12:00pm.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.