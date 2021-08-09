October 7, 1931 – August 8, 2021

Thomas Charles Chatagnier Jr., 89, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on August 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 8, 2021 at 10:00am. The family wishes for any visitors at the cemetery to wear a mask.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosetta Bernadou Chatagnier; daughters, Kim (Kenneth) Waldrup and Kelly (Craig) Boudreaux; sister, Mary Lee Belanger; grandchildren, Klaire (Chris) Waldrup Derish, Kristen Graves, Khloe’ (Steven) Waldrup Ransbottom; great grandson, Dylan Derish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Chatagnier Sr. and Hilda Voclain Chatagnier; and sister, Barbara Songe.

