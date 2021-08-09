Thomas Chatagnier

August storm chances heating up
August 9, 2021
Hope Extreme Expands Outreach to Include Shower Facility for the Homeless
August 9, 2021

October 7, 1931 – August 8, 2021



 

Thomas Charles Chatagnier Jr., 89, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on August 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 8, 2021 at 10:00am. The family wishes for any visitors at the cemetery to wear a mask.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosetta Bernadou Chatagnier; daughters, Kim (Kenneth) Waldrup and Kelly (Craig) Boudreaux; sister, Mary Lee Belanger; grandchildren, Klaire (Chris) Waldrup Derish, Kristen Graves, Khloe’ (Steven) Waldrup Ransbottom; great grandson, Dylan Derish.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Chatagnier Sr. and Hilda Voclain Chatagnier; and sister, Barbara Songe.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

July 30, 2021

Barbara Theresa Hebert Gautreaux

Read more