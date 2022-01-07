Thomas Constant

February 23, 1957 – December 31, 2021

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Thomas “Tommy” Constant passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 64. His family will hold a private memorial service in his honor.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Angela Constant; children, Maddie Constant (Porter) and Maci Constant Galjour (Jordan); and siblings, Edward Constant and June Owens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lena Constant; brothers, Philip and Michael Constant; and sisters, Kathleen (Nikki) Blanchard and Anne Redhage.

Tommy’s children were his greatest pride and joy. His favorite past times were hunting, reminiscing with friends, and spending quality time with family.

Tommy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the kindness and care provided by Dr. Mark Walker and Dr. Mohammad Khokhar throughout this journey.

He will be deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Foundation in Tommy’s memory. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.