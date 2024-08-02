Thomas “Don” Ezell, Sr., age 75, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2024. He was a native of Waynesboro, MS and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday August 5, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 6, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery.

Don is survived by children, Tonia Ezell, Thomas “Buster” Ezell, Jr. (Mindy), Nicole Gil (Mario), Monique Boudreaux (BJ); grandchildren, Kenny, Brandon, Destinee, Sarah, Zachary, Gunnar, Gavin, Hannah, Rylee, Milli, Alex, Luna; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Ezell (Bonnie); sister, Carolyn “Cissy” Fryer; and numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Julia.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe Ezell and Annie Mae Givens; brothers, James Ezell, Curtis Ezell, Houston Ezell; sisters, Annie Katherine Ezell, Dorothy Bascle.

Don was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge number 307. He enjoyed LSU football, hunting, golfing, cooking and singing on the patio, and above all spending time with his family. Don spent many years in the oilfield as a salesman, fabricator, and business owner before making the transition to Manson Construction, where he retired in October 2021 after 13 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.