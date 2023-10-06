Thomas Elmer Grotts, 59, a resident of Bayou Blue and native of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away on September 29, 2023.

Tom was born on January 16, 1964 in Greenville, IL to Lloyd Grotts and Nancy Grotts-Kuhn.

He enjoyed cooking, handyman work and being a racing enthusiast.

Tom is survived by his mother Nancy Grotts-Kuhn; children, Cotey Grotts, Colten Grotts, Martin Grotts, Miranda Turnage and Mallory Grotts; grandchildren, Brylee and Conner Turnage, Everleigh and Ellie Grotts; sister, Rhonda Hayes; brothers, Kenton and Dave Grotts.

Tom was proceeded in death by his father, Lloyd Grotts; and beloved companions Bubba and Bruiser.

In lieu of flowers, monitory donations to the family are appreciated.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.