Thomas Hargroves Sr., age 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. He was a native of Tennessee and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 9:30am until service time at 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma on West Park Avenue in Gray. Burial to follow at St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine ‘Denny’ Brunet Hargroves; sons, Chris, Brian (April), and Thomas Jr.; grandson, Landen; and granddaughter, Laiken. He was loved by many friends and family including brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Thomas was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War.

