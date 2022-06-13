Thomas J. Abadie

February 5, 1949 – June 10, 2022

Thomas James Abadie, age 73, passed away Friday June 10, 2022. He was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, La.

Thomas is survived by his mother Betty Abadie; brother, Brian Abadie (Char); sisters, Kim Marcel (Kenneth), Melanie Boudreaux (Sterling), and Amy Kraemer (Ronnie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his father Melvin Abadie; sisters, Carla Callahan and Wanda Thibodeaux.

Thomas enjoyed photography and attending his nephews’ sporting events.

There will be services held at a later date.

The family would like to thank The Homestead Assisted Living and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their compassion and care.

He will be deeply and dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.