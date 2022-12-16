Thomas Cantrelle, 102, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor at First United Methodist Church in Houma, La. from 9:30AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.

Thomas is survived by his loving son, Chris Cantrell; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cantrelle; grandchildren, Cord Cantrelle and Cameron “Cam” Cantrelle; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Camden, and Andrus Cantrelle, and Logan Linheim.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 plus years, Mollie Cantrelle; parents, Clement Joseph Cantrelle and Alice LeBoeuf Cantrelle; son, Carey Thomas Cantrelle; and granddaughter, Katie Linheim.

Thomas served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army in World War II and was a faithful servant, reading his Bible daily and living the Word of Christ. Thomas was hard worker and a loving family man who enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and always made sure his garden was beautifully maintained. Thomas was blessed to be able to experience the beauty of 48 of America’s States, Canada and Mexico. He continued to camp with his son, Chris, until the very last, loving the experience of getting to know new people and hearing their stories. Thomas led a clean life and left his mark on all those who had the honor to know and love him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Joseph Cantrelle.